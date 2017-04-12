Hopping Down the Local Food Trail

If you don't want to cook Easter lunch or dinner this year (or if you need treats), why not eat and shop local? Here is your guide to Easter Sunday on April 16.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553, nandyscandy.com)

For Easter, Nandy's has personalized, chocolate-whipped, chocolate-peanut butter and caramel divinity eggs; bunnies in all shapes and sizes in milk, dark and white chocolate; egg-shaped malted milk balls; caramel-dipped apples; petit fours; Easter butter cookies; chocolate-covered marshmallows; foil-wrapped chocolates in Easter shapes; and edible chocolate bird nests with jelly bean eggs. Nandy's will not be open on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900, broadstbakery.com)

Broad Street's Easter menu features hot cross buns, sugar cookies, Easter king cakes, and other cakes such as lemon icebox, carrot, coconut and strawberry. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Primos Cafe (515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 2323 Lakeland Drive, Suite A, Flowood, 601-936-3398; primoscafe.com)

This year Primos will have Easter-themed petit fours, sugar cookies and iced bunny cookies.

Amerigo (6592 Old Canton Road, 601-977-0563; 155 Market St., Flowood, 601-992-1550; amerigo.net)

Amerigo in Ridgeland will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 16, and the Flowood location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. that day.

Sombra Mexican Kitchen (140 Township Ave., Suite 100, Ridgeland, 601-707-7950; 111 Market St., Flowood, 601-215-5445, sombramexicankitchen.com)

On Easter Sunday, April 16, Sombra in Ridgeland will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Flowood location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. Both will serve from their regular menus.

Saltine Oyster Bar (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, 601-982-2899, saltinerestaurant.com)

Saltine's Easter menu will feature dishes such as smoked salmon, eggs Benedict and flounder ravioli. The restaurant will also serve various fish specials throughout the weekend in addition to a special roasted rabbit dish. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142, 601-956-9562, charrestaurant.com)

Char will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and will serve from its regular menu.

Sugar Magnolia Takery (5417 Highway 25, Suite F, Flowood, 601-992-8110)

For Easter, Sugar Magnolia will have treats such as iced sugar cookies, cheesecakes, petit fours, deviled eggs, coconut and Italian cream cakes; and dishes such as holiday ham, squash and green bean casseroles, and cornbread dressing. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Easter, customers must order before Thursday, April 13.

Sweet Stuff LLC (307A Clinton Blvd., Clinton, 601-906-1583)

For Easter, Sweet Stuff will have chocolate-covered apples, chocolate rabbits, chocolate-covered strawberries, Rice Krispies pops dipped in chocolate and Rice Krispies treats. The store is closed on Easter Sunday.

Cookin' Up a Storm (1491 Canton Mart Road, Suite 1, 601-957-1166)

For Easter, Cookin' Up a Storm will have dishes such as mustard-dill deviled eggs and chutney, pecan- and goat-cheese deviled eggs, scalloped pineapple, strawberry bread, poppy-seed bread with an orange juice glaze, and breakfast casserole.

Whole Foods Market (4500 Interstate 55 N., 601-608-0405)

The Passover and Easter menu for Whole Foods includes meats such as briskets, fresh turkeys, New Zealand lamb cuts and spiral-cut ham; dishes such as a seasoned shrimp sampler platter; smoked salmon breakfast platter and wild rice with cheese and pistachios; and desserts such as a 6-inch carrot cake, Easter cupcakes and Pasca ceremonial bread. For more information, visit wholefoodsmarket.com.

The Strawberry Cafe (107 Depot Drive, 601-856-3822, strawberrycafemadison.com)

The Strawberry Cafe will be open for bunch on Easter Sunday, April 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The restaurant is currently taking reservations, which are highly recommended.

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299, labriochems.com)

For Easter, La Brioche will have macarons, petit fours, cheesecake, Easter egg entrements, which have vanilla mousse and passion fruit mousse with roasted pineapple and outer shells of white chocolate, and more. For more information, visit labriochems.com or find the patisserie on Facebook.

Campbell's Bakery (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628; 123 Jones St., Madison, 769-300-2790; campbellsbakery.ms)

For Easter, Campbell's will have iced teacakes: eggs, bunnies, crosses, petit-fours with jelly beans, and cupcakes with jelly beans.

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (730 Lakeland Drive, 601-366-6033, aladdininjackson.com)

For this Easter, Aladdin will have its regular catering menu. It will also be open on Easter Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070, pigandpint.com)

For Easter, The Pig & Pint will have its regular catering and restaurant menus.

Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com)

From April 14-16, Babalu will hand out Easter eggs around the restaurant. Those who receive the eggs will receive prizes.