National Weather Service Issues Pearl River Flood Warning

Mayor Tony Yarber's office sent this statement Tuesday morning. Verbatim:

There is a Flood Warning for the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi beginning at 6 p.m. until further notice. At 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017, the stage was at 26.8 feet. The current stage is 28.0 feet. The river will rise above flood stage by this evening and will continue to rise near 32.5 feet by early Thursday morning.

As it pertains to flood history, this crest compares to a previous crest of 31.6 feet on February 6, 2016. At 32.0 feet, impact may cause water to affect businesses on South President and South Farish Streets as well as flooding on Sidney Street. At 31.0 feet, impact may cause approaches to additional homes and businesses in the Byram area. At 30.0 feet, impact may cause water backups into several creeks and streams in the Jackson area, as well as water under homes near the Pearl River in the Byram area.

In the event of flooding you should always remember, Turn around don't drown. Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. The Centers of Disease control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drowning occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters. People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in automobiles as they are swept downstream. Of these drowning, many are preventable, but too many people continue to drive around the barriers that warn yu the road is flooded. A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters. Please adhere to public warnings and barricades as they are necessary life safety precautions.

Please follow the Code Red warnings and always practice water avoidance measures.