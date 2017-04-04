Mississippi Power: Another Month, Another $99M for Kemper

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Power Co. says it needs one more month and another $99 million to finish its $7.2 billion Kemper County power plant.
The subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Co. said in a stock filing Monday that it has finished repairs from a March tubing leak. The company aims to have the plant fully running by April 30, completing work more than three years behind schedule.
Mississippi Power says it will absorb $70.2 million in additional costs announced Monday, while customers could be asked to pay $28.6 million.
Overall, customers could be asked to pay $4.3 billion for Kemper. Southern shareholders have taken $2.8 billion in losses.
Mississippi Power must submit a rate plan to the state Public Service Commission by June 3. That elected body will decide how much customers pay.
