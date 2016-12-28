 Jan. 8, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 8, 2017 - Sunday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, December 28, 2016 8:28 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

The Hideaway - Mike & Marty's Jam Session

Kathryn's - Road Hogs 6 p.m. free

Lucky Town - JXN Indie Music Week Kick-off & Bonfire feat. Mildred Noor & Jason Daniels Band 6-9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m. free

Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »