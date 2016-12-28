Jan. 8, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
The Hideaway - Mike & Marty's Jam Session
Kathryn's - Road Hogs 6 p.m. free
Lucky Town - JXN Indie Music Week Kick-off & Bonfire feat. Mildred Noor & Jason Daniels Band 6-9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m. free
Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.
Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.
