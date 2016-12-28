Jan. 7, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m. free
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Hunter Gibson & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
