 Jan. 7, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 7, 2017 - Saturday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, December 28, 2016 8:27 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m. free

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Hunter Gibson & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

