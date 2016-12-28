 Jan. 6, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Micah Smith Wednesday, December 28, 2016 8:26 a.m. CST
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Southern Avenue 8 p.m. $5 advance $10 door ardenland.net

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Mr. Dillon & the Jukebox midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Wes Lee 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Shadz of Grey 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Ron Etheridge 5:30 p.m. free; Hunter Gibson & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Josh Turner 10 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

