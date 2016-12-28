Jan. 6, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Southern Avenue 8 p.m. $5 advance $10 door ardenland.net
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Mr. Dillon & the Jukebox midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Wes Lee 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Shadz of Grey 7 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Ron Etheridge 5:30 p.m. free; Hunter Gibson & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Josh Turner 10 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
