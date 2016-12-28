 Jan. 5, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 5, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, December 28, 2016 8:25 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Karaoke 11 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Jimmy "Duck" Holmes 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m. free

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »