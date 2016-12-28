Jan. 5, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Karaoke 11 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Jimmy "Duck" Holmes 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 6:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m. free
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus