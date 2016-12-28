Jan. 11, 2017 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Karaoke w/ Mike Patton 7-11 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - JXN Indie Music Week Blender feat. The Ellie Badge, Skipp Coon, Passing Parade & Coke Bumaye 7-9:30 p.m.
Jaco's Tacos - JXN Indie Music Week Blender feat. Throwaways & Fides 7-9 p.m.
Last Call - Karaoke
Martin's - JXN Indie Music Week Blender feat. Alfred Banks, Revel in Romance, Ray Kincaid, BARK & Betzenzo 8 p.m.-midnight
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Karaoke w/ DJ Stache
One Block East - JXN Indie Music Week Blender feat. Shawty 4'8", Dream Cult & And the Echo 9 p.m.-midnight
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Shayne Weems 7:30 p.m. free
WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus