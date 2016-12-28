Jan. 10, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic
Fitzgerald's - Larry Brewer & Hunter Gibson 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Pub Quiz
Hops & Habanas, Fondren - JXN Indie Music Week Women's Showcase feat. Betsy Berryhill, Yung Jewelz & SIKA 7-10 p.m.
Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m. free
Kemistry - Karaoke 9 p.m.
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Margarita’s - John Mora 6 p.m.
McB’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
