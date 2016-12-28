 Jan. 10, 2017 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 10, 2017 - Tuesday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, December 28, 2016 8:31 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fenian's - Open Mic

Fitzgerald's - Larry Brewer & Hunter Gibson 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Pub Quiz

Hops & Habanas, Fondren - JXN Indie Music Week Women's Showcase feat. Betsy Berryhill, Yung Jewelz & SIKA 7-10 p.m.

Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m. free

Kemistry - Karaoke 9 p.m.

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Margarita’s - John Mora 6 p.m.

McB’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »