Last-Minute Fun

Christmas has been approaching ever so slowly, but now it seems to be coming in at warp speed. If you're still trying to find last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers, here are some local, unique items to pick up.
- Mug, $12, Mississippi Museum of Art
- Tote bag, $12, Thimblepress
- Ornament, $10, Fair Trade Green
- Button, $1, Swell-o-Phonic
- Ornament, $12, Fair Trade Green
- Kindness cards, $22, Thimblepress
- Keychain, $14, Thimblepress
- Doodle kit, $10, Mississippi Museum of Art
Where 2 Shop
Thimblepress (113 N. State St.; 4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 144; thimblepress.com)
Fair Trade Green (2807 Old Canton Road, 601-987-0002)
Swell-o-Phonic (2906 N. State St., 601-981-3547)
Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St., 601-960-1515)
