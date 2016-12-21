 Last-Minute Fun | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Last-Minute Fun

By Amber Helsel Wednesday, December 21, 2016 11:40 a.m. CST
Christmas has been approaching ever so slowly, but now it seems to be coming in at warp speed. If you're still trying to find last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers, here are some local, unique items to pick up.

  1. Mug, $12, Mississippi Museum of Art
  2. Tote bag, $12, Thimblepress
  3. Ornament, $10, Fair Trade Green
  4. Button, $1, Swell-o-Phonic
  5. Ornament, $12, Fair Trade Green
  6. Kindness cards, $22, Thimblepress
  7. Keychain, $14, Thimblepress
  8. Doodle kit, $10, Mississippi Museum of Art

Where 2 Shop

Thimblepress (113 N. State St.; 4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 144; thimblepress.com)

Fair Trade Green (2807 Old Canton Road, 601-987-0002)

Swell-o-Phonic (2906 N. State St., 601-981-3547)

Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St., 601-960-1515)

