Last-Minute Fun

Christmas has been approaching ever so slowly, but now it seems to be coming in at warp speed. If you're still trying to find last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers, here are some local, unique items to pick up.

Mug, $12, Mississippi Museum of Art Tote bag, $12, Thimblepress Ornament, $10, Fair Trade Green Button, $1, Swell-o-Phonic Ornament, $12, Fair Trade Green Kindness cards, $22, Thimblepress Keychain, $14, Thimblepress Doodle kit, $10, Mississippi Museum of Art

Where 2 Shop

Thimblepress (113 N. State St.; 4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 144; thimblepress.com)

Fair Trade Green (2807 Old Canton Road, 601-987-0002)

Swell-o-Phonic (2906 N. State St., 601-981-3547)

Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St., 601-960-1515)