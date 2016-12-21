Dec. 31, 2016 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - New Orleans Jukebox 8 p.m. $20

Big Sleepy's - Farewell/New Year's Party feat. El Obo, Fides, Bob Chiz, Holy Vision & Bad Magic 10 p.m. $5 all ages

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Castlewoods Country Club, Brandon - New Year's Eve Party feat. DJ Marky Mark 7 p.m. $45 members $55 non-members

County Seat, Flora - New Year's Eve Party feat. Stace & Cassie w/ Jason Turner Band 9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Diedra & the Ruff Pro Band midnight $10

Fenian's - Risko Danza 9 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Aaron Coker

Georgia Blue, Madison - Ron Etheridge

Hal & Mal's - Krystal Ball feat. DJ Rozz 7 p.m.

Hilton Jackson - New Year's Eve Celebration feat. The Crackerjacks 6 p.m. $299 per couple

The Hideaway - NYE Bash feat. Pop Fiction, Candybone & Chad Wesley Band 9 p.m. $15

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Paperclip Scientists 9 p.m.

ISH Grill & Bar - NYE 2017 feat. High Frequency Band & DJ Phingaprint 7 p.m. free admission $100 VIP

Kathryn's - Kern Pratt 7 p.m. free

Martin's - New Year's Eve Blowout feat. Cedric Burnside & Trenton Ayers 10 p.m.

McB's - New Year's Eve Party feat. Phil & Trace 8 p.m. free

MS Coliseum - NYE Soulabration feat. Pokey, Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Ms. Jody, Jwonn, Yayo & Adrian Bagher 8 p.m. $32 admission $60 table

Next Level Entertainment - New Year's Eve Party feat. Aziatikk Blakk 10 p.m.

Northpark Mall - Silent Disco feat. DJ 51-50 11 p.m. free

Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 8 p.m.

Pop's Saloon - NYE Blowout Party feat. Burnham Road 8 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - New Year's Eve Party feat. Jon & Angela 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Faze 4 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m. free

The State Room - New Year's Eve Blowout feat. Southern Komfort Brass Band 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $30 advance $35 door

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.