Dec. 29, 2016 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Karaoke 11 p.m.
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Brian Jones
Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner
Highland Village Courtyard - After-Mas Music Festival feat. Empty Atlas, Standard Issues, Scott & Crawford, Philip Scott & more 5 p.m.-midnight free
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Sherman Lee Dillon 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Sofa Kings 6:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Jonathan Alexander 7 p.m.
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus