Dec. 29, 2016 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, December 21, 2016 8:25 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Karaoke 11 p.m.

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Brian Jones

Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner

Highland Village Courtyard - After-Mas Music Festival feat. Empty Atlas, Standard Issues, Scott & Crawford, Philip Scott & more 5 p.m.-midnight free

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Sherman Lee Dillon 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Sofa Kings 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Jonathan Alexander 7 p.m.

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

